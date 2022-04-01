Skip to Main Content
Swimming

Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden re-retires after solid performance at Tokyo Games

Canadian Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden has retired — again. Swimming Canada made the announcement this morning.

38-year-old helped Canada claim 4th-place finish in men's 4x100m freestyle relay

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brent Hayden celebrates after winning the men’s 50m freestyle at the Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto last summer. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden has retired — again.

Swimming Canada made the announcement this morning.

The 38-year-old from Mission, B.C., won bronze in the men's 100-metre freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.

He also won the world championship in the same discipline in 2007.

Hayden retired in 2012 but then returned after a seven-year absence, announcing his comeback in September 2019.

The oldest Olympic swimmer in Canadian history at age 37, Hayden helped Canada to a fourth-place finish in the men's 4x100-metre freestyle relay last summer at the Tokyo Games. He also represented Canada at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now