Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden re-retires after solid performance at Tokyo Games
Canadian Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden has retired — again. Swimming Canada made the announcement this morning.
38-year-old helped Canada claim 4th-place finish in men's 4x100m freestyle relay
The 38-year-old from Mission, B.C., won bronze in the men's 100-metre freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.
He also won the world championship in the same discipline in 2007.
Hayden retired in 2012 but then returned after a seven-year absence, announcing his comeback in September 2019.
The oldest Olympic swimmer in Canadian history at age 37, Hayden helped Canada to a fourth-place finish in the men's 4x100-metre freestyle relay last summer at the Tokyo Games. He also represented Canada at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008.
