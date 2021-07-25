Skip to Main Content

Kylie Masse loses Olympic swim record minutes after winning 100m backstroke heat

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., set an Olympic record in the women's 100-metre backstroke, winning in 58.17 seconds, only to see U.S. rival Regan Smith (57.96) and Australia's Kaylee McKeown (57.88) lower the mark in consecutive heat races on Sunday in Tokyo.

Canadian watches Regan Smith of U.S., then Australia's Kaylee McKeown lower mark

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Kylie Masse reacts after setting a new Olympic record in a 100-metre backstroke heat race at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. After Masse stopped the clock in 58.17 seconds, Smith and McKeown lowered the mark in 57.96 and 57.88, respectively. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylie Masse capped a memorable Sunday in the pool for Canadian women.

The two-time world champion set an Olympic record in the women's 100-metre backstroke, winning in 58.17 seconds, only to see American rival Regan Smith (57.96) and Australia's Kaylee McKeown (57.88) lower the mark in consecutive heat races at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

McKeown, Smith and Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., qualified 1-2-3 for the semifinals.

Taylor Ruck, the other Canadian in the event, started slow but finished third in her heat to qualify 11th of 16 swimmers.

Earlier in the day, Penny Oleksiak anchored the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team to a silver medal, Canada's first of these Games.

WATCH | Masse leans on family during pandemic:

Kylie Masse has learned to truly appreciate quality time with her family

Sobeys Family Album

27 days ago
1:10
The Olympic medallist appreciates family time around the dinner table even more now than she did growing up. 1:10
