Kylie Masse loses Olympic swim record minutes after winning 100m backstroke heat
Canadian watches Regan Smith of U.S., then Australia's Kaylee McKeown lower mark
Kylie Masse capped a memorable Sunday in the pool for Canadian women.
The two-time world champion set an Olympic record in the women's 100-metre backstroke, winning in 58.17 seconds, only to see American rival Regan Smith (57.96) and Australia's Kaylee McKeown (57.88) lower the mark in consecutive heat races at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
McKeown, Smith and Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., qualified 1-2-3 for the semifinals.
Taylor Ruck, the other Canadian in the event, started slow but finished third in her heat to qualify 11th of 16 swimmers.
Earlier in the day, Penny Oleksiak anchored the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team to a silver medal, Canada's first of these Games.
WATCH | Masse leans on family during pandemic:
