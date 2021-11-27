Masse emerges victorious in women's 50m backstroke for Toronto Titans in ISL Playoffs
Titans in need of comeback victory on day 2 to advance to ISL final
Canada's Kylie Masse claimed yet another victory for the Toronto Titans with a win in the women's 50-metre backstroke in International Swimming League (ISL) competition in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday.
The 25-year-old swam a time of 26.11 seconds, finishing ahead of second-place Elena di Liddo of the Aqua Centurions (26.32) and Maaike de Waard of the Cali Condors (26.35) who finished third.
Toronto's Kayla Sanchez also chalked up a victory for the Titans, leading the 4x100m freestyle team to a win.
The group which also consists of Kasia Wasick, Louise Hansson, and Michelle Coleman finished with a time 3:28.78, stopping the time just 0.14 ahead of the second-place Condors. Team Iron placed third with a time of 3:30.60.
WATCH | Canada's Kayla Sanchez leads Titans to 4x100m freestyle victory:
Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., added a second-place finish in the women's 200m backstroke with a time of 2:02.32, falling to the Condors' Beata Nelson who swam a time of 2:00.84. Fellow Titans teammate Lisa Bratton placed third (2:02.71).
She also led the Titans to a second-place finish in the women's 4x100 medley relay with a time of 3:50.40.
WATCH | Kylie Masse wins women's 50m backstroke for Titans:
Through day one of playoff match 6, the Titans currently sit in last place with 180 points going into day two on Sunday.
The Centurions are in first with 264 points, followed by the Condors with 250, and the Iron in third with 205.
With Toronto needing to win the match in order to earn a berth to the ISL final, where only the top four teams make it, the Titans will have a lot to make up for on Sunday to advance.
