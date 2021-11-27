Skip to Main Content
Masse emerges victorious in women's 50m backstroke for Toronto Titans in ISL Playoffs

Canada's Kylie Masse claimed yet another victory for the Toronto Titans with a win in the women's 50-metre backstroke in International Swimming League (ISL) competition in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday.

Titans in need of comeback victory on day 2 to advance to ISL final

CBC Sports
Canada's Kylie Masse, shown in a file photo at the Tokyo Olympics, won the women's 50-metre backstroke in 26.11 seconds for the Toronto Titans on Saturday in International Swimming League competition in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The 25-year-old swam a time of 26.11 seconds, finishing ahead of second-place Elena di Liddo of the Aqua Centurions (26.32) and Maaike de Waard of the Cali Condors (26.35) who finished third.

Toronto's Kayla Sanchez also chalked up a victory for the Titans, leading the 4x100m freestyle team to a win.

The group which also consists of Kasia Wasick, Louise Hansson, and Michelle Coleman finished with a time 3:28.78, stopping the time just 0.14 ahead of the second-place Condors. Team Iron placed third with a time of 3:30.60.

WATCH | Canada's Kayla Sanchez leads Titans to 4x100m freestyle victory:

Sanchez leads Toronto to 4x100m relay win

3 hours ago
4:42
Canadian Kayla Sanchez was first in the water for the Toronto Titans' relay win during Match 6 of the ISL playoffs. 4:42

Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., added a second-place finish in the women's 200m backstroke with a time of 2:02.32, falling to the Condors' Beata Nelson who swam a time of 2:00.84. Fellow Titans teammate Lisa Bratton placed third (2:02.71).

She also led the Titans to a second-place finish in the women's 4x100 medley relay with a time of 3:50.40.  

WATCH | Kylie Masse wins women's 50m backstroke for Titans:

Canadian Masse wins 50m backstroke at ISL playoffs

3 hours ago
2:28
Kylie Masse picked up a race win for the Toronto Titans during Match 6 of the ISL playoffs. 2:28

Through day one of playoff match 6, the Titans currently sit in last place with 180 points going into day two on Sunday.

The Centurions are in first with 264 points, followed by the Condors with 250, and the Iron in third with 205.

With Toronto needing to win the match in order to earn a berth to the ISL final, where only the top four teams make it, the Titans will have a lot to make up for on Sunday to advance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

