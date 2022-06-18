Canada's Summer McIntosh, 15, swims to silver at world aquatics championships in Budapest

Summer McIntosh began the FINA World Aquatics Championships in the best way possible – with a medal around her neck.

The 15-year-old from Toronto swam to the silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

McIntosh swam the face in three minutes, 59.39 seconds, finishing only behind American Katie Ledecky, who touched the wall in 3:58.15. Leah Smith of the U.S. captured the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.08.

More to come.