Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Swimming·Breaking

Canada's Summer McIntosh, 15, swims to silver at world aquatics championships in Budapest

Summer McIntosh of Toronto captured her first world aquatics championship medal, swimming to silver in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Toronto swimmer finishes just behind American Katie Ledecky in 400-metre freestyle

Ben Steiner · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Summer McIntosh competes in a heat for the women's 400m freestyle event during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Summer McIntosh began the FINA World Aquatics Championships in the best way possible – with a medal around her neck. 

The 15-year-old from Toronto swam to the silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

McIntosh swam the face in three minutes, 59.39 seconds, finishing only behind American Katie Ledecky, who touched the wall in 3:58.15. Leah Smith of the U.S. captured the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.08. 

More to come. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ben Steiner

Freelance Writer

Ben Steiner is a freelance sports journalist and commentator with experience covering U SPORTS, FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing, IBSF World Cup Bobsled, and the Canadian National Soccer Teams. After growing up in Vancouver, he is now based in Toronto. Twitter: @BenSteiner00

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now