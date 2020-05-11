Swimming Canada unveils plan for return to pool in wake of COVID-19
Swimming Canada has unveiled its plan for the return of aquatic sports as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax.
Phased approach with guidance from all levels of government
Swimming Canada has unveiled its plan for the return of aquatic sports as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax.
In an email released Monday, Swimming Canada said a return to pools would be a phased approach, beginning once municipal, provincial and federal regulations give the go-ahead.
The first phase would focus on a small group of top athletes, such as those training at Swimming Canada high performance centres and Olympic and Paralympic Games hopefuls.
Future phases will include expanding and adding groups of athletes, leading to a full return to training and eventually competition.
Municipal, provincial and national health guidelines and restrictions would be observed throughout all phases.
Swimming has created a 15-person workgroup to oversee the plan.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.