Australia's Kaylee McKeown smashes women's 200m backstroke world record
Time of 2:03.14 takes 0.21 seconds off of American Regan Smith's previous mark
Three-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown broke the world record in the 200-metre backstroke Friday at the New South Wales State Open swim championships.
McKeown finished in 2 minutes, 3.14 seconds, taking 0.21 seconds off American swimmer Regan Smith's mark from the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
McKeown won the 100 and 200 backstroke golds at the Tokyo Olympics and was a member of Australia's winning 400-meter medley relay team.
The record came on the opening night of the New South Wales meet at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, site of the 2000 Olympic swimming events.
WORLD RECORD from Kaylee McKeown in the 200 backstroke with a 2:03.14 🥶<a href="https://t.co/Nc2yJMeCy1">pic.twitter.com/Nc2yJMeCy1</a>—@kylesockwell
McKeown said she had lacked motivation to get back in the pool after her Tokyo success.
"After the Olympics I found it hard to get up behind the blocks again," she said. "[But] I've found a new love for the sport and it just goes to show that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. I haven't necessarily changed anything in my program or training-wise. It's just that I'm happier."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?