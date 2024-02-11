McIntosh sets personal best in 200m breaststroke, also wins 100m free at Florida meet

Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh had a Saturday to remember at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Orlando, Fla.

The 17-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes 27.23 seconds to win the women's 200-metre breaststroke, beating her previous personal best of 2:29.64 from last May's Speedo Atlanta Classic.

Less than 15 minutes before, McIntosh won the women's 100m freestyle with a time of 54.48 — less than a 10th of a second shy of her personal best mark of 54.39, set last year at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

PERSONAL BEST FOR SUMMER <br><br>Less than 15 minutes after winning the 100m free, 🇨🇦 Summer McIntosh puts down a personal best time of 2:27.23 to win the 200m breaststroke. <br><br>A wildly successful meet. The Canadian swimming superstar just keeps getting faster. <a href="https://t.co/UfirekxtI6">pic.twitter.com/UfirekxtI6</a> —@Devin_Heroux

The opening day of the meet on Thursday saw McIntosh beat American legend Katie Ledecky in the 800m freestyle, becoming the first person since 2010 to accomplish the feat. The event hasn't been McIntosh's priority or even part of her Olympic program, but she was using it to get in some valuable distance training.

Sitting out worlds

McIntosh and Ledecky are both sitting out the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, where swimming events start on Sunday.

Big Canadian names like Josh Liendo, Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil and Ilya Kharun are also opting out of the international meet, while other teams are also diminished.

There are some experienced swimmers competing for Canada, including world medallist Javier Acevedo, Sophie Angus, Emma O'Croinin, Sydney Pickrem, Taylor Ruck, Katerine Savard, Rebecca Smith and Ingrid Wilm.

Other veterans include Olympians Tessa Cieplucha and Finlay Knox, who won gold in the 200m individual medley at the Pan Am Games this past October.

WATCH | McIntosh shatters 800m free national record in win over Ledecky: