McIntosh sets personal best in 200m breaststroke, also wins 100m free at Florida meet

Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh had a Saturday to remember at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Orlando, Fla.

17-year-old Toronto native shines at Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

CBC Sports ·
A female swimmer is seen waving while in the pool.
Toronto's Summer McIntosh, 17, won the women's 200-metre breaststroke and 100m freestyle events at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday. (Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press/File)

The 17-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes 27.23 seconds to win the women's 200-metre breaststroke, beating her previous personal best of 2:29.64 from last May's Speedo Atlanta Classic.

Less than 15 minutes before, McIntosh won the women's 100m freestyle with a time of 54.48 — less than a 10th of a second shy of her personal best mark of 54.39, set last year at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The opening day of the meet on Thursday saw McIntosh beat American legend Katie Ledecky in the 800m freestyle, becoming the first person since 2010 to accomplish the feat. The event hasn't been McIntosh's priority or even part of her Olympic program, but she was using it to get in some valuable distance training.

Sitting out worlds

McIntosh and Ledecky are both sitting out the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, where swimming events start on Sunday.

Big Canadian names like Josh Liendo, Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil and Ilya Kharun are also opting out of the international meet, while other teams are also diminished.

There are some experienced swimmers competing for Canada, including world medallist Javier Acevedo, Sophie Angus, Emma O'Croinin, Sydney Pickrem, Taylor Ruck, Katerine Savard, Rebecca Smith and Ingrid Wilm.

Other veterans include Olympians Tessa Cieplucha and Finlay Knox, who won gold in the 200m individual medley at the Pan Am Games this past October.

Watch live coverage of the World Aquatics Championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | McIntosh shatters 800m free national record in win over Ledecky:

Toronto's Summer McIntosh smashes 800m national record while beating Katie Ledecky

1 day ago
Duration 9:40
17-year-old Summer McIntosh set a new Canadian record in the women's 800m distance at a meet in Orlando, Fla., swimming to a time of 8:11.39, which beat Katie Ledecky's time of 8:17.12 by nearly six seconds. It's the first time in more than 13 years that Ledecky has lost an 800m final.

With files from CBC Sports' Devin Heroux

