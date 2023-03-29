Summer McIntosh sets world junior record in 200m individual medley at Canadian swimming trials
16-year-old sensation set world record in 400m freestyle in Toronto on Tuesday
Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh has just broken her own world junior record at the Canadian swimming trials.
Just two nights after shocking the swimming world by breaking the 400-metre freestyle world record, the 16-year-old McIntosh took down her own 200m individual medley world junior record.
Her time of 2:06.89 is the fourth fastest time in the history of the event.
McIntosh was able to shave off nearly two seconds from her previous best time in less than a month.
At a swimming meet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier in March, McIntosh posted a time of 2:08.08 — she dropped that time dramatically Thursday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Hungary's Katinka Hosszú still holds the world record, set in 2015, with a time of 2:06.12.
WATCH | Relive Summer McIntosh breaking world record in 400m freestyle:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?