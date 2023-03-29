Content
Summer McIntosh sets world junior record in 200m individual medley at Canadian swimming trials

Just two nights after shocking the swimming world by breaking the 400-metre freestyle world record, 16-year-old Summer McIntosh took down her own 200m individual medley world junior record.

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Swimmer Summer McIntosh, wearing a yellow swim cap and black swim suit, raises her arm over her head as she celebrates setting a world record in the women's 400-metre freestyle race at the Canadian trials in Toronto.
16-year-old swimming sensation Summer McIntosh, seen above on Tuesday, posted a world record in the 200-metre individual medley at national swimming trials in Toronto on Thursday. (Scott Grant/Swimming Canada/The Canadian Press)

Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh has just broken her own world junior record at the Canadian swimming trials.

Her time of 2:06.89 is the fourth fastest time in the history of the event.

The teen superstar was under world record pace as she touched the wall midway through the race. She dropped off that pace after the breaststroke before closing in a blistering freestyle time of 29.63.

McIntosh was able to shave off nearly two seconds from her previous best time in less than a month.

At a swimming meet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier in March, McIntosh posted a time of 2:08.08 — she dropped that time dramatically Thursday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszú still holds the world record, set in 2015, with a time of 2:06.12.

WATCH | Relive Summer McIntosh breaking world record in 400m freestyle:

Live the moment poolside, when Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record

2 days ago
Duration 2:00
Feel as though you are right next to Summer McIntosh as she breaks her first world record at 16 years old, at the Canadian national swimming trials.

