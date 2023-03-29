Summer McIntosh sets world junior record in 200m individual medley at Canadian swimming trials

Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh has just broken her own world junior record at the Canadian swimming trials.

Just two nights after shocking the swimming world by breaking the 400-metre freestyle world record, the 16-year-old McIntosh took down her own 200m individual medley world junior record.

Her time of 2:06.89 is the fourth fastest time in the history of the event.

The teen superstar was under world record pace as she touched the wall midway through the race. She dropped off that pace after the breaststroke before closing in a blistering freestyle time of 29.63.

McIntosh was able to shave off nearly two seconds from her previous best time in less than a month.

At a swimming meet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier in March, McIntosh posted a time of 2:08.08 — she dropped that time dramatically Thursday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszú still holds the world record, set in 2015, with a time of 2:06.12.

WATCH | Relive Summer McIntosh breaking world record in 400m freestyle: