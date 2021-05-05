Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FINA Diving World Cup
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch coverage from the FINA Diving World Series event in Tokyo.
Coverage from Tokyo begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
On this week's program, watch coverage from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Tokyo, where qualification spots for the Tokyo Olympics were on the line.
Canadians in action
- Jennifer Abel
- Meaghan Benefeito
- Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu
- Elaena Dick
- Margo Erlam
- Cedric Fofana
- Philippe Gagne
- Francois Imbeau-Dulac
- Caeli McKay
- Vincent Riendeau
- Celina Toth
- Pamela Ware
- Rylan Wiens
- Nathan Zsombor-Murray