Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·New

Rylan Wiens picks up diving bronze in men's 10m platform at Olympic test event

Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens reached the diving medal podium Tuesday with a bronze finish in men’s 10-metre platform at a World Cup event in Tokyo.

British star, 2-time Olympic bronze medallist Thomas Daley earns 2nd victory in Tokyo

CBC Sports ·
Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon scored 488.55 points to earn a bronze medal in men's 10-metre platform at a diving World Cup in Tokyo on Tuesday. British star Thomas Daley won with 541.71. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)

Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens reached the diving medal podium Tuesday with a bronze finish in men's 10-metre platform at a World Cup event in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old earned 488.55 points at the Olympic test event, with British star Thomas Daley scoring 104.40 for a three-and-a-half somersault and 541.71 points for the win from his six routines. Mexico's Randal Willars Valdez was second (514.70).

WATCH | Wiens adds to medal collection at World Cup in Tokyo:

Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens dives to 10m World Cup bronze medal

Sports

2 hours ago
8:51
Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon finished in third place at the FINA World Cup men's 10m platform final in Tokyo. 8:51

In 2019, Wiens won the 10m tower event by almost 100 points at junior elite nationals. He also senior national champion that year after making his World Series debut in Beijing.

A year earlier, he made his senior international debut at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, where Wiens placed sixth on 10m synchro with Bryden Hattie and top eight on tower.

For Daley, Tuesday's win was his second at Tatsumi Aquatic Centre after prevailing in men's 10m synchro with Matthew Lee.

Nathan Zsombor-Murray was fifth in 10m platform on Tuesday following a bronze performance on Saturday with fellow Pointe-Claire, Que., native Vincent Riendeau.

CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. ET with women's 10m platform semifinals and final, followed by men's 3m springboard semifinal.

WATCH | Nathan Zsombor-Murray captures bronze in 10m synchro:

Canada's Riendeau and Zsombor-Murray capture World Cup diving bronze medals

Sports

3 days ago
6:18
Canada's Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray won bronze medals Saturday in the synchronised 10m platform world cup event in Tokyo, Japan scoring 393.81. 6:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now