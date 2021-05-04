Rylan Wiens picks up diving bronze in men's 10m platform at Olympic test event

Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens reached the diving medal podium Tuesday with a bronze finish in men's 10-metre platform at a World Cup event in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old earned 488.55 points at the Olympic test event, with British star Thomas Daley scoring 104.40 for a three-and-a-half somersault and 541.71 points for the win from his six routines. Mexico's Randal Willars Valdez was second (514.70).

In 2019, Wiens won the 10m tower event by almost 100 points at junior elite nationals. He also senior national champion that year after making his World Series debut in Beijing.

A year earlier, he made his senior international debut at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, where Wiens placed sixth on 10m synchro with Bryden Hattie and top eight on tower.

For Daley, Tuesday's win was his second at Tatsumi Aquatic Centre after prevailing in men's 10m synchro with Matthew Lee.

Nathan Zsombor-Murray was fifth in 10m platform on Tuesday following a bronze performance on Saturday with fellow Pointe-Claire, Que., native Vincent Riendeau.

CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. ET with women's 10m platform semifinals and final, followed by men's 3m springboard semifinal.

