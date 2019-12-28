Watch Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League - finals

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, watch some of the best swimmers in the world compete at the International Swimming League finals in Las Vegas.

Road to the Olympic Games continues with World Cup men's ski cross at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Wold Cup men's downhill at 5 p.m. ET.