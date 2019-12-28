Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League - finals

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch some of the best swimmers in the world compete at the International Swimming League finals in Las Vegas.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Today is the day that the world finds out who are the best professional swimmers from Las Vegas. 0:00

Road to the Olympic Games continues with World Cup men's ski cross at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Wold Cup men's downhill at 5 p.m. ET. 
