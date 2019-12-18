Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League Final

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League Final

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch the season final of the International Swimming League Day 1 action.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

International Swimming League Final on CBC - DAY 1 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage features Day 1 action from the final of the International Swimming League from Las Vegas. 

