Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials

Watch as some of Canada's best swimmers compete at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Our nation's top swimmers gather in Toronto to see who will earn a spot on Team Canada for Tokyo 2020. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, watch coverage from the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto.

CBC Sports' Rob Snoek and Byron MacDonald provide commentary while Devin Heroux is the poolside reporter.

