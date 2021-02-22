Japan swim star Rikako Ikee to race at Olympic qualifier after leukemia treatment

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee will compete in Olympic qualifiers in April after clinching a podium finish in her first 100-metre butterfly event since being treated for leukemia.

Ikee, who was diagnosed in February 2019 and returned to action in August last year, finished in 59.44 seconds to win bronze at the Tokyo Open on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will now compete at the Japan Swim meet, the country's only Olympic qualifying event before the Tokyo Games, which was rescheduled to July 23.

The Japanese Swimming Federation's Olympic qualifying bar stands at 57.10, while Rio 2016 finalist Ikee's national record is 56.08.

"I can't say that I'm aiming for it now," Ikee said. "When we start to get results that are world-class, we will think about it at that time."

Ikee also won the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, with a time of 25.77.

