Plans to allow for transgender swimmers at World Cup meet scrapped due to no entries

Plans for the first "open category" swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend were scrapped because of a lack of entries.

Open category was to make debut on pilot basis with 50- and 100m races in Berlin

The Associated Press ·
Transgender swimmer rests in the water near the pool deck during a break from competition.
World Aquatics said Tuesday it received "no entries" for the open category events for a World Cup meet starting Friday in Berlin, so planned 50- and 100-metre races won't be held. Lia Thomas, pictured, is the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming title. (Josh Reynolds/Associated Press/File)

World Aquatics said Tuesday it had received "no entries" for the open category events scheduled to take place at a World Cup starting Friday in Berlin.

Swimming's governing body, formerly known as FINA, had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships, but said it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers when it first adopted its "gender inclusion policy" last year during the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

The open category was supposed to make its debut on a pilot basis with 50- and 100-metre races in Berlin. Those races will not take place

World Aquatics said its open category working group will continue its work.

"Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including open category races at Masters events in the future," World Aquatics said.

