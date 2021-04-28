Swimming Canada confirms Olympic trials in Toronto have green light
Event at Pan Am Sports Centre will take place from June 19-23
Canada's Olympic swim trials can proceed next month in Toronto, Swimming Canada announced Thursday.
The organization said in a release that Toronto Public Health has confirmed that the June 19-23 event can take place at the Pan Am Sports Centre under the exemption for high-performance sport in Ontario's stay-at-home order.
The trials are the primary means of selection for Canada's swim team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
They were originally scheduled for May 24-28 but were pushed back due to restrictions around the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Six swimmers were pre-selected to the Olympic team in January.
Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Penny Oleksiak of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., Sydney Pickrem of Halifax and Markus Thormeyer of Newmarket, Ont., were chosen in events and distances in which they excel.
WATCH | Penny Oleksiak: The pressure of swimming as a champion:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?