Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·New

Swimming Canada confirms Olympic trials in Toronto have green light

Canada's Olympic swim trials can proceed next month in Toronto, Swimming Canada announced Thursday.

Event at Pan Am Sports Centre will take place from June 19-23

The Canadian Press ·
Kylie Masse, seen above at the 2019 world championships, is one of six swimmers already named to the Canadian Olympic team. National trials for the remaining spots will take place in Toronto from June 19-23 at the Pan Am Sports Centre. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

Canada's Olympic swim trials can proceed next month in Toronto, Swimming Canada announced Thursday.

The organization said in a release that Toronto Public Health has confirmed that the June 19-23 event can take place at the Pan Am Sports Centre under the exemption for high-performance sport in Ontario's stay-at-home order.

The trials are the primary means of selection for Canada's swim team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

They were originally scheduled for May 24-28 but were pushed back due to restrictions around the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Six swimmers were pre-selected to the Olympic team in January.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Penny Oleksiak of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., Sydney Pickrem of Halifax and Markus Thormeyer of Newmarket, Ont., were chosen in events and distances in which they excel.

WATCH | Penny Oleksiak: The pressure of swimming as a champion:

Penny Oleksiak: The pressure of swimming as a champion

The National

7 days ago
8:06
Penny Oleksiak dominated the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a teenager, but dealing with the pressure that followed took its toll. She talks to Adrienne Arsenault about handling the stress and preparing for an Olympic comeback. 8:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now