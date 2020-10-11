Watch Olympic Games Replay: 2019 World Aquatics Championships
Look back at some of the most exciting moments from past high-performance competitions. This week's Olympic Games Replay features action from the 2019 world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay.
This week's coverage features action from the 2019 world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
