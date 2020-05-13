Canada's Maggie MacNeil crowned top women's swimmer in Big Ten conference
Canada's Maggie MacNeil of the University of Michigan has been named the Big Ten Conference's women's swimmer of the year.
London, Ont., native won 100m butterfly at last summer's worlds
The native of London, Ont., followed up a three-medal performance at the world championships (including gold in the 100-metre butterfly) last summer in South Korea with six victories at the Big Ten championships.
MacNeil, a sophomore, won the conference title in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly while helping Michigan relay teams win three more medals.
MacNeil becomes the seventh Michigan swimmer to win the award. She also was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team on Monday.
