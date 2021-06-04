Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics

Mack Horton won't defend Olympic swim title after placing 3rd at Australian trials

Mack Horton won't defend his Olympic 400-metre freestyle title in Tokyo after failing to make the Australian team for the event. Horton finished third in the final on the first night of the Australian selection trials on Saturday.

Only top 2 gain selection; Emma McKeon lowers her national mark in 100m butterfly

The Associated Press ·
A third-place finish in the 400-metre freestyle final on Saturday has cost reigning Olympic champion Mack Horton a spot on the Australian team for the Tokyo Games in July. (David Gray/Reuters/File)

Mack Horton won't defend his Olympic 400-metre freestyle title in Tokyo after failing to make the Australian team for the event.

Horton finished third in the final on the first night of the Australian selection trials on Saturday. Only the top two – Elijah Winnington and Jack McLoughlin -- gained selection for the Tokyo games beginning July 23.

The opening night of the trials featured Australian records for Emma McKeon in the 100 butterfly and Brendon Smith in the 400 individual medley.

Winnington won in three minutes 42.65 seconds, ahead of McLoughlin (3:43.27). Horton, who clocked 3:43.92, can still earn selection in the 200 freestyle to be contested Sunday.

Earlier, McKeon broke her own national 100 butterfly record and was on a world-record pace until fading in the last five metres. McKeon, who could race as many as eight events in Tokyo, won in 55.93 seconds, bettering her previous Australian record of 56.18.

WATCH | Horton protests over doping case at 2019 worlds:

Mack Horton abstains from 400m freestyle podium celebrations in protest of Sun Yang

Sports

2 years ago
0:59
Australian Mack Horton refused to stand next to Chinese swimmer Sun Yang on the men’s 400-metre freestyle podium. Sun is currently facing allegations of doping rule violations that could result in a ban from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 0:59

McKeon won four medals — gold and two silvers in relays and a bronze in the 200 freestyle — at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

At Tokyo, the medal races will be held in the morning with heats at night.

But Australia's selection trials have switched that around to the traditional morning heats and night finals, after all previous domestic meets this year raced to the Tokyo schedule.

"It's a bit of a switch of mindset again," McKeon said. "All year we have been doing morning finals but it [night finals] is what I have been doing my whole life, so I am used to it."

WATCH: Kylie Masse: 'I'm excited to see what I can do' at Tokyo Olympics:

Kylie Masse on how important the support of Canadians will be during Tokyo 2020

Sports

22 days ago
6:02
Anastasia Bucsis sits down with Kylie Masse to discuss how she's feeling heading into The Olympics, and how important support back home is during a games with no fans. 6:02
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now