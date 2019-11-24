Canada's Kayla Sanchez has breakout showing at ISL European derby

Canada's Kayla Sanchez had a breakout performance at the International Swimming League's European derby on Saturday.

The 18-year-old native of Scarborough Ont., topped the MVP standings, delivering 19.5 points to help Energy Standard take an early lead following Day 1 action.

The marquee clash featured four European clubs: The London Roar, Energy Standard, Iron and the Aqua Centurions.

Energy Standard and the Roar entered as the only two undefeated sides with 2-0 records. Both are looking to extend their unbeaten runs as they jockey to secure their standings in the leagues' first-ever grand finale, which takes place next month in Las Vegas.

Sanchez's winning performance was a big reason why Energy Standard managed to finish with 238 points, 14 clear of their heated rivals.

WATCH | Kayla Sanchez wins 200-metre freestyle:

Canada's Kayla Sanchez wins International Swimming League 200m freestyle with a time of 1:72.72. 3:07

Sanchez's biggest win of the night came in the women's 200-metre freestyle. Where her time of one minute, 52.72 seconds propelled her to her first individual ISL win, fending of Femke Heemskerk (1:52.22) of the Netherlands and Italy's Federica Pellegrini (1:52.28) who finished second and third respectively.

Oleksiak, Sanchez combine in 4x100

Sanchez also helped her team take the women's 4 x100-metre freestyle relay. Together with fellow Canadian Penny Oleksiak, Sanchez, Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom and Heemskerk raced to a combined winning time of three minutes, 26.55 seconds.

While the London Roar, showcased their depth, by finishing second and third respectively.

Sanchez completed her stand-out night by finishing third in the women's 50-metre freestyle. Her time of 23.81 seconds put her just behind teammate Sjostrom (23.52) and winner Cate Cambell (23.48) of the Roar.

Pickrem roars to gold

Fellow Canadian Sydney Pickrem, 22, also had a strong showing. The native of Halifax, who swims for the Roar, finished first in the women's 200 breaststroke. Pickrem's time of two minutes, 19.21 seconds was just enough to edge Belgium's Fanny Lecluyse (2:19.76) of Iron and fellow Canuck Kierra Smith of Energy Standard.

WATCH | Pickrem tops women's 200 breaststroke:

Canada's Sydney Pickrem finishes first with a time of 2:19.21 4:11

Pickrem also impressed in the women's 400-metre medley. Her time of four minutes, 27.59 seconds put her third behind winner Katinka Hosszu (4:52.24) and second place finisher Fantine Lesaffre (4:26.41).

The competition continues on Sunday and cbsports.ca has live coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

