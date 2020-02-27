Watch FINA Diving World Series in Montreal

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Series event in Montreal.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with the women's 10m synchro and men's 3m synchro finals.

Friday's coverage continues at 5:40 p.m. ET with the women's 3m synchro and men's 10m synchro finals.

Return on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET for the women's 10m and men's 3m semifinals.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the women's 10m, men's 3m and mixed 10m synchro finals.

Sunday's action will include the women's 3m and men's 10m semifinal begining at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the finals of those events, plus the mixed 3m synchro final, at 4 p.m. ET.

For more coverage of this event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.