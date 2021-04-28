Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo

Watch action from the FINA Diving World Series event in Tokyo.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
(File/The Canadian Press)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Tokyo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET with the final of the women's 3m synchro, followed by the final of the men's 10m synchro at 4:45 a.m. ET.

FINA Diving World Cup on CBC: Women's 3m Synchro - Finals

CBC Sports

3 days
Live in
3 days
Women's 3m Synchro Diving is featured from the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the venue for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. 0:00

FINA Diving World Cup on CBC: Men's 10m Synchro - Finals

CBC Sports

3 days
Live in
3 days
Men's 10m Synchro Diving is featured from Tokyo, Japan. 0:00

Return on Sunday at 2:45 for the final of the women's 10m synchro, with the final of the men's 3m synchro at 4:45 a.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

now