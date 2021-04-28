Watch the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo
Watch action from the FINA Diving World Series event in Tokyo.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Tokyo.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET with the final of the women's 3m synchro, followed by the final of the men's 10m synchro at 4:45 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 2:45 for the final of the women's 10m synchro, with the final of the men's 3m synchro at 4:45 a.m. ET.