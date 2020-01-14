Watch the FINA Champions Swim Series in China
Click the video player above on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the FINA Champions Swim Series season-opening event from Shenzhen, China.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET
Canada's Sydney Pickrem competes in the women's 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Canadian Markus Thormeyer swims in the 200 backstroke on the men's side.
