Skip to Main Content
Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Winter National Diving Championships

Watch live as Canada's best divers compete at the Winter National Diving Championships in Saskatoon.

Live coverage from Saskatoon begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2022 Winter National Diving Championships on CBC: Men's 3m / Women's 1m - Prelims

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Springtime Saskatoon will be the backdrop for The Winter National Diving Championships. The first competition of the day will feature the preliminaries of Men's 3m and Women's 1m disciplines. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.

Live coverage from the School haw Centre begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. with the preliminaries of the men's 3-metres and women's 1m. The finals are slated to start at 3:46 p.m. ET.

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

Full live streaming schedule

  • Friday: Men's 3m, women's 1m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:46 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: Men's 1m, women's 10m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Sunday: Men's 10m, women's 3m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:45 p.m. ET
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now