Watch the Canadian Winter National Diving Championships
Watch live as Canada's best divers compete at the Winter National Diving Championships in Saskatoon.
Live coverage from Saskatoon begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.
Live coverage from the School haw Centre begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. with the preliminaries of the men's 3-metres and women's 1m. The finals are slated to start at 3:46 p.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
Full live streaming schedule
- Friday: Men's 3m, women's 1m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:46 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Men's 1m, women's 10m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:10 p.m. ET
- Sunday: Men's 10m, women's 3m preliminaries at 12 p.m. ET, finals at 3:45 p.m. ET
