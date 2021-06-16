Watch the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto.
Action continues with an afternoon session on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by that evening's finals at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Brittany MacLean and former national team member Jasen Pratt will call the preliminary heats, while CBC Sports' Rob Snoek and Byron MacDonald will provide commentary for finals.
Those who want to engage on social media can follow the CBC Olympics Instagram account, where Summer Mortimer and MacLean will be taking fans behind-the-scenes for an exclusive inside look at the trials.
CBC Sports' Devin Heroux will also be on-site, hosting the evening show, conducting the first live interviews with race winners after they touch the wall.
Coverage runs through the entire competition, which continues on Sunday with sessions at 9:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. ET and finals at 5:30 p.m. ET.
