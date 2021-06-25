Watch the Canadian Olympic Diving Trials

Click on the video player above below to watch live action from the 2020 Canadian Olympic Diving Trials in Toronto.

The event begins with the preliminary competitions on Tuesday, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET with the women's 3-metre event, followed by the men's 10m (1:45 p.m. ET), women's 10m (3:45p.m. ET), and the men's 3m (4:45 p.m. ET).

Return on Wednesday for the 3m semifinals and finals, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Coverage wraps on Thursday with the semifinals and finals in the 10m.

For more diving coverage and analysis, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.