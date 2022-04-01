Watch the 2022 Canadian swimming trials
Watch live as Canada's best swimmers compete at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria at Saanich Commonwealth Place.
Live action begins in Victoria on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.
Live coverage from Saanich Commonwealth Place begins on Tuesday with the morning session at 12:27 p.m. ET, followed by live action from the evening session, beginning at 8:47 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports' Devin Heroux will also be reporting from the event. Follow up-to-the-minute coverage from Victoria, by following him on Twitter, @Devin_Heroux.
Full live streaming schedule
- Tuesday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:47 p.m. ET
- Wednesday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
- Thursday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
- Friday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:44 p.m. ET
- Sunday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:47 p.m. ET
