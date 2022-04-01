Skip to Main Content
Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the 2022 Canadian swimming trials

Watch live as Canada's best swimmers compete at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Live action begins in Victoria on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2022 Canadian Swimming Trials on CBC: DAY 1 - Morning Session

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
The Fastest swimmers from around Canada compete in the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials from Victoria, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.

Live coverage from Saanich Commonwealth Place begins on Tuesday with the morning session at 12:27 p.m. ET, followed by live action from the evening session, beginning at 8:47 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports' Devin Heroux will also be reporting from the event. Follow up-to-the-minute coverage from Victoria, by following him on Twitter, @Devin_Heroux.

Full live streaming schedule

  • Tuesday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:47 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
  • Thursday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
  • Friday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:43 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:44 p.m. ET
  • Sunday: Morning session – 12:27 p.m. ET, evening session – 8:47 p.m. ET
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now