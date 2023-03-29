Watch the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials
Watch live action from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre as the country's best swimmers gather to compete at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.
Live action continues from Toronto on Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto.
Live action continues on Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. ET as the morning preliminaries get underway at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Wedneadya's finals are set to begin at 5:45 p.m. ET. A full live stream schedule follows below.
WATCH | McIntosh sets women's 400m freestyle world record:
Live stream schedule
- Wednesday, March 29: Day 2 - preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 30: Day 3 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 31: Day 4 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
- Saturday April 1: Day 5 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
- Sunday, April 2: Day 6 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?