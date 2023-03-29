Content
Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials

Watch live action from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre as the country's best swimmers gather to compete at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Live action continues from Toronto on Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2023 Canadian Swimming Trials: Prelims - DAY 2

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Some of the top Canadian swimmers head to Toronto for Day 2 prelims action at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the  2023 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto.

Live action continues on Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. ET as the morning preliminaries get underway at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Wedneadya's finals are set to begin at 5:45 p.m. ET. A full live stream schedule follows below.

WATCH | McIntosh sets women's 400m freestyle world record:

Toronto's Summer McIntosh breaks world record in 400m freestyle

12 hours ago
Duration 6:03
16-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto sets a new world record in the women's 400-metre freestyle with a time of 3:56.08 at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Live stream schedule

  • Wednesday, March 29: Day 2 - preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, March 30: Day 3 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 31: Day 4 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Saturday April 1: Day 5 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, April 2: Day 6 preliminaries @ 9:28 a.m. ET, finals @ 5:45 p.m. ET

 

With files from CBC Sports

