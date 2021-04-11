Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics

Ledecky dominates 1,500-metre freestyle ahead of swim event's Olympic debut

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-metre freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world's fastest time this year. She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday in Mission Viejo, Calif.

U.S. star's time of 15 minutes 40.55 seconds would have placed her 3rd in men's race

The Associated Press ·
Katie Ledecky of the United States touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds for a convicing 1,500-metre victory in the outdoor pool Sunday at a Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-metre freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world's fastest time this year.

She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday in Mission Viejo, Calif. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68.

Ledecky's time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.

Ledecky's 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world's fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men's event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.

Ledecky finished second in the 100 free in 54.22 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil won in 53.68.

The women's 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games in July.

WATCH | 2021 Tokyo Olympics, explained:

What we actually know about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 6 months out

3 months ago
2:00
With rumours flying around about a possible cancellation, Jacqueline Doorey breaks down what we really know about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with just 6 months to go. 2:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now