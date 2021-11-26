Canada's Ingrid Wilm races to multiple 1st-place finishes at ISL playoff meet

Canada's Ingrid Wilm raced to multiple first-place finishes as the penultimate playoff meet of the International Swimming League (ISL) wrapped up on Friday.

Wilm got her first win of the day for the LA Current in the women's 100-metre backstroke, pushing to the end in 55.91 seconds.

The 23-year-old managed to hold off Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint, who touched 0.08 seconds behind her. She also jackpotted the points of three other swimmers with her win.

"She is an amazing competitor," Wilm said of London Roar's Toussaint. "But I know going into the last five metres I'm doing my damndest — excuse my language — to get that hand on the wall for my team."

"It was really nice to hear my teammates' and my coaches' cheers over there before I even looked at the scoreboard."

Wilm bested Toussaint yet again by taking all three rounds of the women's 50-metre backstroke skins. The Canadian posted times of 26.03 in the opener and 26.67 in the semifinal to make it to the final stage.

Wilm touched the wall in 27.67, beating Toussaint's 28.55. After her victory, Wilm talked about getting the energy from her supportive teammates and her passion for the event in training.

"Aerobic power — that's my jam," she said.

Energy Standard wins its 2nd playoff meet

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey, who was also swimming for Energy Standard in the skins, was eliminated in the first round with a seventh-place finish (26.62).

But Energy Standard came out on top at the end of the meet and took first place with 561.5 points. London Roar finished second with 498.5, LA Current came third with 415.5, and DC Trident came fourth with 289.5.

The final ISL playoff meet runs on Saturday and Sunday. It features the Cali Condors, Team Iron, Toronto Titans, and Aqua Centurions.

Canadians take top 2 in women's 400m IM

Canada's Sydney Pickrem also emerged with a win on Friday, earning first in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The London Roar swimmer left the rest of her competitors behind with a two second lead and time of 4:29.21.

But also in that field for Canadian Bailey Andison, who stood out to take second place for DC Trident in 4:31.21.

Harvey cracked the top three in the women's 100-metre individual medley. Though she challenged competitor Abbey Weitzeil, the Canadian came third in 58.52.

Pickrem was in fourth in 59.08 and Andison finished sixth in 1:00.06.

Canada's Rachel Nicol, of DC Trident, also came in sixth in the women's 100-metre breaststroke, finishing in 1:06.45.

On the men's side, Energy Standard's Ilya Shymanovich blasted to another new world record (short course) by putting up a time of 55.28 in the men's 100-metre breaststroke. He jackpotted points from nearly the entire field

Canada's Javier Acevedo, racing for LA Current, swam to fifth place in the men's 100-metre individual medley, posting a time of 52.86. Despite a strong start, he also placed seventh in the men's 400-metre individual medley (4:13.27.)