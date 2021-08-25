Watch the International Swimming League from Naples

Click on the video player to watch live action as the International Swimming League kicks off its third season from Naples, Italy.

The competition begins on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET featuring the Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions (Rome), Energy Standard (Paris), and the DC Trident (Washington, D.C.).

Coverage resumes Friday at 1:45 p.m. ET as the swimmers return to the pool for more high-paced action.

As Canada's only team, the Toronto Titans feature a mostly Canadian contingent. Although the roster was dealt a big hit with the loss of Penny Oleksiak, plenty of big name Canucks remain including: Kylie Masse, Tessa Ciepluca, Kelsey Wog, Kayla Sanchez, Summer McIntosh, Brent Hayden, Cole Pratt, Finlay Knox and Yuri Kisil.

The addition of McIntosh, in particular, to Toronto's lineup could prove to be electric. The 15-year-old made big waves after beating Oleksiak in the 200-metre freestyle final to punch her ticket to Tokyo at the Canadian Olympic trials in June.

Other Canadians in action include: Mary-Sophie Harvey (Energy Standard) and Bailey Andison (DC Trident) and Rachel Nicol (DC Trident).