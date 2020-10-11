Watch the International Swimming League from Budapest

Skip to Main Content
The new season the International Swimming League begins on Friday in Budapest, Hungary.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET

The International Swimming League returns to aquatic action from Budapest, Hungary. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the first International Swimming League competition of the season.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and through the weekend.

