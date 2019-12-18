Skip to Main Content
Watch the International Swimming League Final in Las Vegas

A new professional league for elite swimmers has launched with meets in seven cities across the U.S. and Europe. Watch Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse compete in Naples, Italy, in October.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The final meet of the season for the world's first professional swimming league is coming to you live from Las Vegas. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to watch live action from the International Swimming League Finals, in Las Vegas.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

