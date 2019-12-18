Watch the International Swimming League Final in Las Vegas
A new professional league for elite swimmers has launched with meets in seven cities across the U.S. and Europe. Watch Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse compete in Naples, Italy, in October.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to watch live action from the International Swimming League Finals, in Las Vegas.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
