Sarah Sjostrom dominates at International Swimming League finale
American star Caeleb Dressel wins men's 50-metre freestyle skins
Sarah Sjostrom earned season MVP honours and her Energy Standard team won the grand finale of the International Swimming League on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Sjostrom totalled 243.5 points to 240 for Dressel, who swam for Cali Condors. Aussie Emma McKeon of London Roar was third at 192.
Sjostrom and her Europe-based team comprised of 14 men and 14 women split $100,000. They celebrated by chanting "Energy! Energy!" before jumping into the 25-metre temporary pool inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on the Strip.
Energy Standard rallied to win after London Roar led for most of the final day. Energy Standard totalled 453.5 points to 444 for London Roar. Cali Condors took third at 415.5, followed by LA Current at 318.
It all came down to the final two races: the women's and men's 50-metre freestyle skins. Four of the eight swimmers in the finals were eliminated after the first race. Two more were cut after the second race, leaving Sjostrom and Aussie Cate Campbell of London Roar to duel it out.
Sjostrom led all the way and finished first in 24.32 seconds. Campbell touched in 25.63. Sjostrom's victory was worth triple points, leaving them trailing London Roar by 15 1/2 points going into the men's skins.
The men's 50 free pitted Dressel against Frenchman Florent Manaudou of Energy Standard. Dressel won easily in 21.46 to 23.83 for Manaudou.
A larger crowd was on hand in the 3,800-capacity arena than for Friday's session.
