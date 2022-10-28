Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto

Watch live coverage as some of Canada's top swimmer compete at the Toronto stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup.

Live coverage from begins on Friday at 9:28 a.m. ET

FINA Swimming World Cup on CBC: DAY 1 | Morning Session - Toronto

Watch day 1 of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup 2nd leg in Toronto, Canada at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto.

Live coverage begins with Friday's morning session at 9:28 a.m. ET.

Action resumes at 5:53 p.m. ET for the Friday evening session.

A full schedule follows below:

  • Friday, Oct. 28: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Oct. 29: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Oct. 30: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
