Watch the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto

Watch day 1 of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup 2nd leg in Toronto, Canada at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto.

Live coverage begins with Friday's morning session at 9:28 a.m. ET.

Action resumes at 5:53 p.m. ET for the Friday evening session.

A full schedule follows below: