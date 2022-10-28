Watch the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto
Watch live coverage as some of Canada's top swimmer compete at the Toronto stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup.
Live coverage from begins on Friday at 9:28 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto.
Live coverage begins with Friday's morning session at 9:28 a.m. ET.
Action resumes at 5:53 p.m. ET for the Friday evening session.
A full schedule follows below:
- Friday, Oct. 28: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 30: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)