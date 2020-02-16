Canada wins gold in men's 10m synchro diving at FINA Grand Prix

Laurent Gosselin-Paradis of Montreal and Ethan Pitman of Edmonton combined forces on Sunday in Madrid to win the gold medal on men's 10-metre synchro to conclude the first stop on the FINA Grand Prix circuit in diving.

The Canadians opened with big scores on their first two dives and never looked back totalling 382.05 points. Vladimir Harutyunyan and Vartan Bayanduryan of Armenia took the silver at 332.76 and Maicol Verzotto and Julian Verzotto of Italy were third at 323.46.

"I was really happy with the consistency of our performance," said Pitman. "Our synchro was very on point and we had no major messes. I would have liked my individual dives to have been a bit cleaner but overall we our satisfied."

In the women's 10m tower final, Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., just missed a berth on the podium with 282.60. Jessica Parratto of the U.S. was the winner at 341.45, Sarah Jodoin di Maria of Italy second at 305.70 and Nikita Hains of Australia third at 289.50.

''I'm pretty upset with the result,'' said Toth. ''I know I can do a lot better. The most positive thing for me in the final is that I improved on the dives I struggled with in the previous two rounds.''

Canada ends the competition with two medals. On Friday Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon won the silver on men's 10m.

The second stop on the circuit is next weekend in Rostock, Germany.