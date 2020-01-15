Canada's Markus Thormeyer claims gold at the FINA Champions Swim Series
Sydney Pickrem adds silver in the women's 200-metre medley
Canada's Markus Thormeyer claimed gold in the 200-metre backstroke at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Shenzhen, China.
Thormeyer, 22, of Newmarket, Ont., led the way with a time of one minute and 59.02 seconds, ahead of Hungary's Adam Telegdy (1:59.15) and American Jacob Pebley (1:59:95).
It's Thormeyer's second medal in China after winning bronze in yesterday's 100 backstroke.
Another Canadian podium finish in China was added when Sydney Pickrem grabbed silver in the women's 200 medley at 2:10.84.
Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (2:10.42) finished with gold ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympian. China's Shiwen Ye (2:12.25) joined the 22-year-old on the podium with bronze.
The FINA Champions Swim Series circuit resumes Jan.18-19. in Beijing.
WATCH | Markus Thormeyer swim to gold at FINA Champions Swim Series in China:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.