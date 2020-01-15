Canada's Markus Thormeyer claims gold at the FINA Champions Swim Series

Canada's Markus Thormeyer claimed gold in the 200-metre backstroke at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Shenzhen, China.

Thormeyer, 22, of Newmarket, Ont., led the way with a time of one minute and 59.02 seconds, ahead of Hungary's Adam Telegdy (1:59.15) and American Jacob Pebley (1:59:95).

It's Thormeyer's second medal in China after winning bronze in yesterday's 100 backstroke.

Another Canadian podium finish in China was added when Sydney Pickrem grabbed silver in the women's 200 medley at 2:10.84.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (2:10.42) finished with gold ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympian. China's Shiwen Ye (2:12.25) joined the 22-year-old on the podium with bronze.

The FINA Champions Swim Series circuit resumes Jan.18-19. in Beijing.

