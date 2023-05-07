Ware captures women's 3m springboard silver, her 2nd medal at Diving World Cup

Canada's Pamela Ware showed off a much-improved dive, paving the way for a silver medal on the final day of World Cup action in Montreal.

The two-time Olympian scored 79.50 points on her fifth and final dive for a total 365.40 to hold off American Sarah Bacon, who shone before Ware's performance en route to bronze 357.85 points. Chen Yiwen of China posted a winning score of 404.70.

After two dives, Ware was tied for third with Sayaka Mikami, behind Yiwen and Bacon

On her third, the native of Greenfield Park, Que., was set to perform inward 2 ½ somersaults with a 3.0 degree of difficulty. At one time, it was Ware's most difficult dive, but she has made big gains in training.

The 30-year-old's hard work paid off as she demonstrated excellent pike position and scored 72 points on the dive to move to silver medal position ahead of Yani Chang in third and fourth-place Bacon.

Ware fed off the energy of the hometown crowd at Olympic Park Sports Centre on her final dive, scoring 79.50 for a forward 2 ½ somersaults with a twist. Seconds later, tears of joy flowed down her cheeks while she received several congratulatory hugs.

The weekend competition was the first major event for Ware since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she was forced to pull up from a dive and spent a year working on the mental side of the sport.

"Last year was so hard, like mentally I was just not there," Ware told reporters on Friday after collecting bronze in women's synchronized three-metre springboard with Mia Vallée. "Now I got my confidence back in this competition, and I just showed that I am back."

The 22-year-old Vallée was ninth (296.00) in a field of 12 on Sunday, several months after the Beaconsfield, Que., native broke through with two medals at world championships.

McKay 5th in women's 10m platform

In Budapest, Hungary, she became the first Canadian woman to win multiple medals when the springboard specialist took bronze in the 1-metre and silver in the 3m.

Earlier Sunday, Canada's Caeli McKay finished fifth and Celina Toth seventh in the women's 10m platform individual final.

Chinese divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold and silver and Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix took bronze.

McKay, from Calgary, placed third in the preliminary round on Friday. She teamed with Ottawa's Kate Miller for a fifth-place finish in the 10-metre synchro competition on Saturday.

China's Wang Zongyuan won gold in the men's three-metre springboard final on Sunday. Australia's Li Shixin took silver and Germany's Moritz Wesemann picked up bronze.

Victoria's Bryden Hattie was ninth.

Canada's Nathan Zsombor-Murray was scheduled to dive in men's 10m platform final later Sunday. The team event final was scheduled for the evening.

The competition is Montreal's first senior diving event since 2020 and the second of three World Cup meetings this year.

The first was held in Xi'an, China in April. The top 18 athletes in individual events and top eight teams in synchronized and team events will qualify for the World Cup Super Final this August in Berlin.

The world championships, set for July 14-22, will take place in Fukuoka, Japan.