Ware, Abel, Fofana claim 3-metre Olympic berths at Canadian diving trials
Trials conclude Thursday with 10m finals, which can be seen on CBCSports.ca
Pamela Ware and Jennifer Abel qualified for the women's three-metre competition at the Tokyo Olympics while Cedric Fofana qualified in the men's three-metre event Wednesday at the Canadian Olympic Diving Trials.
Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que., finished third with a score of 589.50.
Abel, who had previously qualified for the Games with Citrini-Beaulieu in the three-metre synchro event, is heading to her fourth Olympics. Abel and Emilie Heymans teamed up to win bronze in the 3m synchro at the 2012 London Games.
Ware made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she and Abel just missed the 3m synchro platform, finishing fourth.
The 17-year-old from Montreal will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo.
Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., finished second with 819.90 points while Calgary's Thomas Ciprick scored 782.55 for third.
The Olympic Diving Trials wrap up on Thursday with the women's and men's 10m finals which can be seen on CBCSports.ca.
