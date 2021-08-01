Crucial mistake costs Canadian diver Jennifer Abel shot at 1st individual Olympic medal

In pursuit of her first career individual Olympic medal, Canadian diver Jennifer Abel was left ruing another missed opportunity.

The 29-year-old from Laval, Que., was not able to recover from a disastrous third dive on Sunday in Tokyo, and placed eighth overall — four spots below her finish at Rio 2016.

Abel previously won silver at these Olympics in the three-metre synchronized springboard with Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu. She also took bronze in the same event with partner Émilie Heymans at the 2012 Olympics, but has been on record with her desire to earn that elusive individual podium.

China took the top two spots on the podium, with Shi Tingmao earning gold and Wang Han securing silver. It marks China's ninth consecutive gold medal in the event. American Krysta Palmer took home bronze.

WATCH | Abel places 8th in 3m springboard final:

Jennifer Abel finishes eighth place in women's 3m springboard final Sports 5:10 Jennifer Abel from Laval, Que., was not able to recover from a disastrous third dive in the women's 3-metre and placed eighth overall. 5:10

Before these Games, Abel said it took her some time after Rio to come to terms with her results.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

"I asked myself who I was if I wasn't the Jennifer who brings back medals. It definitely took time for me to get something positive out of it. But, today, I wouldn't change the fourth places for a medal, because I wouldn't have done the work I've done in these last few years, and I wouldn't have the same outlook I have now," she told the Canadian Press.

After another disappointing final, Abel now faces another three-year wait to finally achieve her Olympic dream.

WATCH | Abel on desire on win individual Olympic medal: