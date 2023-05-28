Ware, Zsombor-Murray win Canadian titles at Summer national diving championships

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., won the women's open platform 3-metre finals, while of Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe Claire, Que., secured the men's open platform title at the summer national diving championships in Toronto on Sunday.

Those were the final medal events up for grabs in the three-day competition held at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, which served as a trials event for the World Aquatic Championships, set for Japan in July, and the Santiago Pan Am Games from October to November.



The 30-year-old Ware finished with 374.55 points on five dives, 71.55 clear of second-place Mia Vallée, with Aimee Wilson (329.25) taking third.



A two-time Olympian, Ware is fresh off of a silver medal in the 3-metre springboard event at the Diving World Cup in Montreal earlier this month.

The 20-year-old Zsombor-Murray scored 510.50 to edge Ciro Mejia (424.10) for gold. Arnaud Corbeil (401.35) took bronze.

In early May, Zsombor-Murray finished third in the men's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal.

On Saturday, Caeli McKay had a score of score of 374.50 to earn the women's open platform. Celina Toth and Elaena Dick took silver and bronze, respectively.

Also Saturday, Victoria's Bryden Hattie took the Canadian 1-metre title with 408.45 points. Bjorn Markentin finished second and Thomas Ciprick was third.

Victor Povzner had a score of 412.65 to top the rankings in the event, but since he does not dive for Canada internationally, him and Hattie received gold medals while the Victoria native was declared the Canadian champion.

The same happened on Friday, with Hattie and Povzner earning the 3-metre gold.

Also on Friday, Mia Vallée of Beaconsfield, Que., won the women's 1-metre Canadian title, setting a 290.60 score to edge Ware's 283.35. Aimee Wilson came third with 263.95.

Canada's diving delegation to the World Diving Championships in Japan in July will be announced next week.