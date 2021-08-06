Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray soars into 10m platform semifinal

Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray used a near-perfect second dive to launch into the 10-metre platform semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Compatriot Rylan Wiens was done in by his own second dive.

Zsombor-Murray, an 18-year-old making his Olympic debut, scored 96.20 in the second round on his forward 4-½ somersaults dive — the highest degree of difficulty on his list.

But he made it look easy after receiving a perfect score on the same dive at Canadian trials.

The Pointe-Claire, Que., native finished fifth overall in qualifying with 443.85 total points on his six dives.

He'll move onto the semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The final goes just hours after on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET.

Wiens, meanwhile, missed his second dive — the same one as Zsombor-Murray — to the tune of 35.15 points, essentially ending his first Olympics just as they were beginning.

The 19-year-old from Saskatoon recovered some, including saving his best dive of the day at 76.50 for last, but it wasn't enough to advance. He placed 19th in an event where only the top 18 reached the semifinal, finishing with 366.70 points — ultimately just 0.10 behind 18th-placed Kim Yeongtaek of South Korea.

Great Britain's Tom Daley, a favourite entering the event, struggled in his first two dives but still managed to reach the semifinals in fourth place. Points reset for each round of the event.

Daley, who already won gold with partner Matty Lee in the 10m synchro at these Games, went viral for being spotted knitting at the stands during teammates' events. On Friday, the 27-year-old kept his yarn and needles handy to keep busy in between dives in the 29-man event.

Yang Jian of China qualified first overall with 546.90 points.

The men's 10-metre platform is the final diving event of the Tokyo Olympics.