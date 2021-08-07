China's Cao Yuan wins gold in men's 10m platform diving

China's Cao Yuan won gold in the men's 10-metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Compatriot Yang Jian claimed silver, with Britain's Tom Daley taking bronze.

Canadian Nathan Zsombor-Murray, an 18-year-old making his Olympic debut, did not qualify for the final as he finished 13th in the semifinal.

Only the top 12 qualified for the medal event.

The men's 10-metre platform is the final diving event of the Tokyo Olympics.