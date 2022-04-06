3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving.

The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020.

Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games.

"After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my jersey. I'm so proud of the career that I had and am extremely grateful for what diving has brought to my life, but I am finally ready to take the next step," Benfeito wrote in a French press release.

After Filion retired following Rio, Benfeito teamed up with Caeli McKay, a 22-year-old from Calgary.

The duo placed a heartbreaking fourth in Tokyo, missing the podium by less than one point. Benfeito and McKay were in silver-medal position before a disastrous fourth dive created a gap even their excellent final attempt couldn't overcome.

It was revealed later that McKay was competing with an injured ankle.

After the event, Benfeito hinted that the Tokyo Games may be her last.

"I can't wait to watch [McKay] in 2024," she told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "I don't know. There are just some good days and then bad days when I want to retire. Today I want to go to 2024. But tomorrow I'll probably not want to go."

Filion congratulated Benfeito on her retirement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I am proud and in awe of the woman you are. And I love you quite a lot! Happy retirement @megbenfeito," Filion wrote in French.

Benfeito began diving at seven years old and competing at eight, inspired by Canadians Alex Despatie and Émilie Heymans.

Besides her Olympic success, Benfeito also collected seven medals at the Pan Am Games and five at the Commonwealth Games. She reached three career world championship and six career World Cup podiums.