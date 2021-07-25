Canadian divers Abel, Citrini-Beaulieu win silver to double country's medal count at Tokyo Olympics

In their first Olympics together, Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu showed poise, patience and precision to land on the podium on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo.

Abel and Citrini-Beaulieau captured silver in the women's synchronized three-metre springboard competition to secure Canada's second medal at these Olympics.

The two fought back tears as they hugged each other on the deck after their final dive, knowing a medal was in their grasp.

Chinese divers Wang Han and Shi Tingmao were nearly flawless to win gold. Germany finished third.

Abel and Citrini-Beaulieau joined forces after the Rio Olympics, both feeling as though their diving style suited each other perfectly.

The decision paid off Sunday in Tokyo.

After the first two dives, the Canadian duo found themselves in sixth but things changed after that. Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu delivered a high degree of difficulty third dive and shot up to third with two dives left.

The duo saved their best for last, nailing their fifth and final dive under pressure to secure silver.

For Abel, from Montreal, it's her second Olympic medal after winning bronze in London alongside Emilie Heymans.

But she wasn't able to find the podium in Rio with diving partner Pamela Ware — she placed fourth in both the individual and synchro events.

It was bitterly disappointing for Abel. But she said she learned valuable lessons in defeat that reignited her passion for diving.

Abel is Canada's most decorated divers with 10 world championship medals.

Citrini-Beaulieu, from Châteauguay, Que., was making her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She looked unfazed by the big moment.

When the two teamed up prior to the 2017 season, they knew they had potential to be great.

Canada has won 13 Olympic medals in diving since the first was won by Irene MacDonald at Melbourne 1956.

Canadian divers have stood on the podium in at least one event at every Games dating back to Atlanta 1996.