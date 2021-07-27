Canada's Benfeito, McKay miss diving podium in painfully close finish
10-metre synchronized duo wind up 4th, less than 1 point away from bronze
Canadian diving duo Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium in the 10-metre synchronized event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.
In their first Olympics together, the two finished with a score of 299.16 to finish fourth, 0.54 points off Mexico's third-place score.
China won gold with 363.78 points while the Americans snagged silver at 310.80.
Benfeito and her longtime time diving partner, Roseline Filion, captured back-to-back bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
But after Filion retired following Rio, Benfeito teamed up with McKay.
The two worked hard together to find chemistry. They were roommates for a while, as Benfeito took the younger diver under her wing to help prepare her for this moment at the Olympics.
McKay, 22, is 10 years younger than her diving partner. She grew up idolizing Filion and Benfeito, and battled through an injured ankle on Tuesday only for a disastrous fourth dive in which the pair managed just 51.48 points to their podium hopes.
A painful finish if there ever was one.
