Canada's Benfeito, McKay miss diving podium in painfully close finish

Canadian diving duo Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium in the 10-metre synchronized event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.

In their first Olympics together, the two finished with a score of 299.16 to finish fourth, 0.54 points off Mexico's third-place score.

China won gold with 363.78 points while the Americans snagged silver at 310.80.

Benfeito and her longtime time diving partner, Roseline Filion, captured back-to-back bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

WATCH | Benfeito, McKay fall to 4th in 10m synchro:

Benfeito, McKay just miss the podium in 10m platform synchro Sports 5:23 Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay finished 0.54 points off Mexico's third-place score in the women's 10m platform synchronized event at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. 5:23

But after Filion retired following Rio, Benfeito teamed up with McKay.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

The two worked hard together to find chemistry. They were roommates for a while, as Benfeito took the younger diver under her wing to help prepare her for this moment at the Olympics.

McKay, 22, is 10 years younger than her diving partner. She grew up idolizing Filion and Benfeito, and battled through an injured ankle on Tuesday only for a disastrous fourth dive in which the pair managed just 51.48 points to their podium hopes.

A painful finish if there ever was one.

WATCH | Meghan Benfeito's path to Tokyo: