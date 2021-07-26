British diving star Daley finally wins gold, pairing for victory in 10m synchro
Canadians duo Riendeau, Zsombor-Murray fifth
Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won gold in men's 10-metre synchronized diving, ending any chance of a sweep by China at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Daley and Lee sealed their victory with a brilliant final dive and received one perfect 10 from the judges. Every other mark but one was a 9.0 or 9.5.
Daley and Lee finished with a total score of 471.81 points, edging China's Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by a mere 1.23. It was the first Olympic gold for Daley, long the star of British diving. He had previously claimed a pair of bronze medals.
The Canadian pair of Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, both from Montreal, finished fifth. Riendeau, 24, and Zsombor-Murray, 18, finished with a score of 405.00.
The Chinese team had a strong final dive, waiting at the edge of the pool for their scores to be posted. When the marks went up, the British contingent in the mostly empty stands erupted in cheers. Daley and Lee, watching nervously from the pool deck, pumped their fists and embraced when they realized the gold was theirs.
The bronze went to Russia's Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev with 439.92.
