Canada's Cedric Fofana out in Olympic debut in men's 3M springboard

Canada's Cedric Fofana will not move on to the semifinals of the men's three-metre springboard event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In his Olympic debut, the 17-year-old from Montreal scored 225.35 to place 29th following the preliminary round at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday.

China's Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi took a comfortable lead early on in the competition and never looked back, finishing first and second, respectively. Just days ago, the duo won gold together in Tokyo in the three-metre synchronized springboard event.

Zongyuan finished with a total score of 531.30, while Siyi totaled 520.90. Both were the lone divers to pick up 500 or more points in the event.

Only 18 divers move on to the semifinal, where the field will be narrowed down to the top 12 before moving on to finals.

Great Britain's Jack Laugher, who won silver in Rio 2016, started strong after his first dive a forward 2½ somersaults pike with two twists that earned him 83.30.

But he finished sixth with a score of 445.05, with his third dive proving to be the low point of his day only scoring 56.10 points.

Patrick Hausding of Germany, who took the bronze in Rio, failed to advance finishing 21st with a score of 364.05, with three dives of his being scored between only 32-53 points.

Cao Yuan, who captured the gold medal at the last games, wasn't competing in this event.

Instead, he finished second in the men's 10-metre synchronized diving with partner Chen Aisen, losing to Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee by a small margin of 1.23 points.