Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito falls short of Olympic final in 10m platform
3-time Olympic medallist finishes 13th in semifinal, 1 spot away from qualifying
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito came up just short in the semifinal of the women's 10-metre platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing one spot away from qualifying in a heartbreaking finish.
18 divers competed in the semifinal, with the top 12 qualifying for the final. Benfeito posted a total of 296.40 points on five dives, finishing 13th with a best score of 72.
The three-time Olympic medallist quickly found herself in a significant hole after placing last on her first dive, scoring 38.40.
While she managed to move her way back into a qualification position in the fourth round, her fifth dive was her second-lowest score of the day — ending her prospects of reaching the podium in Tokyo.
The 32-year-old was pursuing her second straight Olympic medal in the event after winning bronze in Rio. She also captured silver in the event at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018.
After the Laval, Que., native's shaky start, she stepped it up with a much stronger dive in the second round, getting back into the mix with a score of 70.50 to take 15th place.
Benfeito continued to catch up on her third dive, completing a back three and a half somersault for a score of 67.70 to move up to 14th position.
WATCH | Benfeito's journey to Tokyo:
Benfeito's fourth and best dive saw her temporarily move into qualification, as she pulled off an armstand back double somersault with one and a half twists — earning her 72 points to claim 12th place. That dive was also her strongest of the preliminary round.
But the comeback was short lived.
Benfeito's final dive, an inward three and a half somersaults, only earned her 52.80 points. The dive had her 11th, but she dropped down to 12th, and then finally 13th as the remaining competitors completed their final dives. The 13th and 14th place divers qualify as reserves for the final.
14-year-old Quan Hongchan of China finished first in the semifinal with a total of 416.65 points. She is competing in her first world event as the youngest Chinese Olympian in Tokyo.
Reigning world champion Chen Yuxi of China finished second with 407.75 points.
Tanya Watson, the first female diver to ever represent Ireland at the Olympics, finished outside of qualification in 15th with 278.15 points.
This is Benfeito's fourth Olympic appearance after making her debut at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A versatile diver, Benfeito has also won a combined six medals in the 10m synchronized platform event at the Olympics and world championships.
Benfeito and her diving partner, Caeli McKay, came up short in the synchronized event earlier at the Tokyo Games, missing the podium by just 0.54 points.
The final is scheduled for 2 a.m. ET, and it will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.
