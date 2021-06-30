Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian Diving Trials

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch live action from the Canadian Diving Trials in Toronto.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Canadian Olympic Diving Trials in Toronto.

For more coverage of the event, return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

