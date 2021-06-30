Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian Diving Trials
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch live action from the Canadian Diving Trials in Toronto.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
For more coverage of the event, return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.